Morrisey signs West Virginia on to effort to stop mail-in ballot counting in Pennsylvania

By Lacie Pierson

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined West Virginia in a legal fight to halt the counting of late mail and absentee ballots in Pennsylvania.

The wrangling centers on ballots received after Election Day. A Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling allows election officials to count ballots received up to three days later so long as they were postmarked Nov. 3. Republicans want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn that decision. Morrisey signed a brief authored by Republican Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter as part of the appeal. GOP attorneys general from Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska and Tennessee also signed the brief.

Two pending cases have been combined before the nation’s highest court: Republican Party of Pennsylvania vs. Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Sen. Joseph B. Scarnati III et al. vs. Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

Both cases deal with whether the court can determine election deadlines regarding mailed ballots and whether the state court’s ruling interferes with the federal law that established a national Election Day in the United States…

