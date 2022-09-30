Morgantown High School students on decision to remove Gay Pride flags from school: ‘What is wrong with this generation?’

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After the batteries in the megaphones died, the crowd just yelled louder.

“Whose school is it?”

“Our school!”

“Whose school is it?”

“Our school!”

Collectively, the voices belonged to the 200 or so students from Morgantown High School – members of the LBGTQ+ community and others – who walked out in protest of the school’s removal of Gay Pride flags from classrooms last week.

It wasn’t an MHS rule. It was a Monongalia County Schools rule…

