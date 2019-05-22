Morgan County Partnership gets $200,000 grant to plan local opioid response

By Kate Evans, For The Morgan Messenger

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Morgan County Partnership was awarded a one-year $200,000 Rural Communities Opioid Response Program planning grant to help end the opioid crisis.

The grant is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). West Virginia received a total of $600,000 in HRSA grants –$200,000 for Berkeley Springs, $200,000 for Huntington and $200,000 for Buckhannon.

Grant funding will go towards developing local partnerships, conducting needs assessments and developing plans for prevention, treatment and recovery interventions for substance use disorder including opioid use disorder in high-risk rural communities, according to a Health Resources and Services Administration press release. …

Read more: https://www.morganmessenger.com/2019/05/22/partnership-gets-200000-grant-to-plan-local-opioid-response/