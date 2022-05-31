More than 3,000 West Virginia students approved for nonpublic school vouchers

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office approved nonpublic school vouchers for 3,010 students, as of Friday, a spokesman said.

May 15 was the last day for parents to apply to receive the full voucher amount for the 2022-23 school year. The amount will fluctuate annually because it’s tied to other calculations, but the Treasurer’s Office has said it will be $4,300 per child for the upcoming school year.

Treasurer spokesman Jared Hunt wrote in an email Friday that, “We still have 469 submitted applications that are either currently in the review process, awaiting review or on hold pending more information.”

Families who receive the vouchers will be able to spend the money on a nearly unlimited variety of public school alternatives, including religious and secular private schools and home-schooling.

The state’s two most-populous counties are in the lead for the number of students approved: 404 in Kanawha and 280 in Berkeley…

