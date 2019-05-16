More than 300 volunteers scour county for signs of missing Berkeley Springs, W.Va., teen

From The Morgan Messenger

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — One week after Berkeley Springs teen Riley Crossman was reporting missing by her family, close to 350 volunteers and dozens more law enforcement personnel spread out across Morgan County in a coordinated search to look for any clues or signs of her whereabouts. By the end of the day Wednesday, 16 teams of searchers had reported back to the county’s Emergency Operations Center to list what roads and areas they had scoured, and what clues they had found. According to police, teams reported finding a few cell phones and some articles of clothing, none of them specific to Crossman.

Riley Crossman, a 15 year old Berkeley Springs High School student, has not been seen since Tuesday, May 7. Her mother reported her missing when Crossman didn’t show up for school and didn’t return home as usual on Wednesday afternoon. Crossman’s family is insistent that their daughter would not have run away. They believe she was abducted. …

