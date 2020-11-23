Monroe woman gets running hot water after 48 years

By Charles Boothe

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PETERSTOWN, W.Va. — This holiday season will be a special one for a Monroe County woman, who can now for the first time in 48 years take a hot shower and not have to use an outhouse.

Dorothy Mae Mullins, 67, saw her life change last week after work was finished on a well and a new indoor bathroom for her small farmhouse, located just north of Peterstown off Bozoo Road.

“I am so grateful,” she said as she was getting ready to flush a commode for the first time in decades and look forward to not having to heat up water on her wood stove to take a bath and wash dishes. “I appreciate this so much.”

The small farmhouse is more than 200 years old, she said, and had not changed much from the time the original logs behind the walls were still visible…

