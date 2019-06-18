Mon Health welcomes Luella Gunter as executive director of philanthropy

News Release from Mon Health:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mon Health is pleased to announce Luella Gunter as the health system’s Executive Director of Philanthropy.

Luella Gunter

Gunter will serve as the primary strategist for system advancement through fundraising and stewardship efforts following the retirement of Bill Hennessey later this year. Hennessey has proudly served as executive director of the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation for over 28 years.

In Gunter’s role, she will work in collaboration with the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation, the Preston Memorial Hospital Foundation, and Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital to advance philanthropic efforts.

“Luella’s enthusiasm, energy, and expertise will serve our system entities well,” said David Goldberg, President & CEO of Mon Health. “Her entire body of professional work is impressive, and I am anxiously awaiting her strategic leadership to grow the philanthropic efforts of our system.”

Gunter brings nearly 20 years of development and fundraising experience to the position at Mon Health. Her strong background includes all facets of development, including annual funds, major gifts, and principal gifts. Most recently, Luella raised nearly $1 million in funds toward the advancement of heart and vascular care at the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute. Her history of growing organizations is proven.

Gunter is a graduate of the WVU Perley Issac Reed School of Journalism with a major in Public Relations. Before her fundraising and development experience, she worked in marketing and growth for both large and small companies.