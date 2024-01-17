Mon Health Medical Center is first in West Virginia to be recognized for excellence with ACC Electrophysiology Accreditation

Receives ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI for 12 Years in a Row

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center at Mon Health Medical Center for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who experience rhythmic issues, such as atrial fibrillation, and in treating patients with chest pain. Mon Health Medical Center is the first and only center in West Virginia to be awarded Electrophysiology Accreditation and was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI for 12 consecutive years based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients.

“As the first and only center in West Virgina to receive Electrophysiology Accreditation and to once again receive Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI, we are proud to not only set the gold standard of care for heart care patients, but also pave the way for increased access to quality care in the state,” said Dr. Bradford Warden, executive director and chief of cardiology at Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center. “This accreditation demonstrates our dedication to providing the best possible outcomes for our patients through our high-tech, warm touch approach to quality heart care.”

Mon Health Medical Center’s electrophysiology (EP) lab provides care for patients with rhythmic issues and employs treatments such as cardiac ablation and implantable devices such as pacemakers.

Hospitals receiving Electrophysiology Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi faceted clinical process that involves completing a gap analysis, examining variances of care, developing an action plan, a rigorous onsite review, and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the precise care of EP lab patients. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of strict criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education, improved patient outcomes, and more effective and efficient disease control.

In addition to this, Mon Health Medical Center has been Chest Pain Center Accredited with Primary PCI for 12 years for demonstrating expertise of the staff’s ability to expertly care for those who may be experiencing a heart attack.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, they comply with standard Chest Pain Center protocols and are equipped with a robust hypothermia program for post-cardiac arrest treatment. These facilities also maintain a “No Diversion Policy” for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients.

“Mon Health System continues to lead the way in providing exceptional care, and we are immensely proud that Mon Health Medical Center has achieved the distinction of being the first in West Virginia to receive ACC Electrophysiology Accreditation,” said David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System and Vice President of Vandalia Health. “This recognition, along with the ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation, being recognized nationally by the ACC as the 24th hospital to receive HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence, and named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals as a High Performing Hospital in COPD and Heart Failure, are examples of our unwavering commitment to excellence. It reinforces the dedication of our exceptional team to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care while continually pushing the boundaries of innovation in cardiovascular health. We are honored to be recognized for these achievements and are confident that we will continue to elevate the standard of heart care in West Virginia.”

