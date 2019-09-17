Mon Health hosting Pink Ribbon Concert Series across north central West Virginia to benefit cancer care

Release from Mon Health Systems:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mon Health System is collaborating with the West Virginia Jazz Society to put on a series of concerts in October across north central West Virginia to benefit cancer care within the health system.

The Pink Ribbon Concert Series will provide a variety of music genres at different locations through north central West Virginia. Each concert will benefit cancer care at a different Mon Health hospital:

· Oct. 7 at 6 p.m., Libby Eddy & The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers at the Thyme Bistro in Weston. Proceeds will support the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Comfort Fund.

· Oct. 11 at 8 p.m., Sharon Clark’s Tribute to Nat King Cole at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. Proceeds will support the Mon Health Medical Center Angel Fund.

· Oct. 18 at 6 p.m., The Gracie Metheny Band at the Preston County Arts Center in Kingwood. Proceeds will support the Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital Pink Fund.

· Oct. 25 at 7 p.m., The Boss Ladies (With attitude) at the El Gran Sabor Restaurant & Lounge in Elkins. Proceeds will support the Mon Health Medical Center Angel Fund.

· Oct. 26 at 7 p.m., Tania Grubbs at Bourbon Prime in Waterfront Marriott Hotel in Morgantown. Proceeds will support the Mon Health Medical Center Angel Fund.

“We are happy to partner with the West Virginia Jazz Society to produce these concerts all benefiting cancer patients,” said Luella Gunter, executive director of philanthropy at Mon Health. “Not only will the concert series support patient care but it will raise awareness of breast cancer during the month of October.”

Tickets are available for purchase at monhealth.com/pinkribbon.

About Mon Health System: Mon Health System is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals in North Central West Virginia that works together to make health care more accessible and affordable to the communities it serves. It includes Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown; Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood, West Virginia; Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston, West Virginia; Mon Health EMS; Mon Health Equipment & Supplies; and The Village at Heritage Point. For more information, visit monhealth.com.