Mon Health Heart & Vascular recognized as high performing by American Heart Association, U.S. News & World Report

Release from Mon Health:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mon Health Medical Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2020-21 as High Performing in Heart Failure and received the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Get With The Guidelines®-Resuscitation Gold Plus and Silver Plus Quality Achievement Awards.

“We are thrilled to be recognized again by the American Heart Association and U.S. News and World Report as high performing in Heart & Vascular care,” said Bradford Warden, Executive Director at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center. “These rankings validate the strides we have made in strengthening our System and the comprehensive, innovative Heart & Vascular care we provide throughout it.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 31st year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures. For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 26 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized best regional hospitals based on high performing rankings across multiple areas of care.

The Resuscitation Gold Plus Award recognizes Mon Health Medical Center for implementing specific quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who suffer cardiac arrests in the hospital. The Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award identifies the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

“We are pleased to recognize Mon Health Medical Center for their commitment in following these guidelines,” said Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

In addition, Mon Health Medical Center received the AHA’s Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”

“Mon Health Medical Center is the first and only hospital in West Virginia to earn an Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Accreditation and the only hospital in the region to offer the leading-edge Watchman FLXTM for AFib treatment,” said David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System. “In addition, we are the only regional hospital and 24th in the country to receive HeartCARE Center Designation, and for the ninth year in a row, have received chest pain accreditation from the American College of Cardiology. These awards through the Get With The Guidelines program, as well as U.S. News & World Report, are just another reason to trust your heart to Mon Health.”