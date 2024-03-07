Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center performs West Virginia’s first procedure with WATCHMAN FLX Pro

West Virginia Press Association

MORGANTOWN, WV – Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center’s Dr. Krishna Kishore Bingi performed the first patient implant of the new WATCHMAN FLX™ Pro Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device in West Virginia on March 6, 2024. Mon Health Medical Center is the first in the state to offer this latest LAAC technology that is designed to reduce stroke risk and serve as an alternative to the lifelong use of blood thinners for people with atrial fibrillation (AFib) not caused by a heart valve problem.

Built upon the proven safety and procedural performance of the WATCHMAN FLX™, of which Mon Health was the first in West Virginia to offer, the WATCHMAN FLX Pro device features a permanent polymer coating that is designed to reduce the risk of device-related thrombus, visualization markers for enhanced placement and a broader size matrix to treat a wider range of patients.

An over 5 million Americans are estimated to be affected by AFib – an irregular heartbeat that can feel like a quivering heart. People with AFib have a five times greater risk of stroke than those with normal heart rhythms.

The WATCHMAN FLX Pro device closes off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage (LAA) to keep harmful blood clots that can form in the LAA from entering the blood stream and potentially causing a stroke. By closing off the LAA, the risk of stroke may be reduced, and, over time, patients may be able to stop taking their blood thinner.

“The Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center continues to stand at the forefront of medical advancements and will always strive to bring advanced care close to home for our patients,” said Dr. Bingi. “I’m proud to have performed West Virginia’s first implant of this device, as it offers another patient a potentially life-changing stroke risk treatment and will allow us to continue to treat a broad range of patients.”

The WATCHMAN technology has been implanted to treat more than 300,000 patients worldwide and is done in during a one-time procedure. This permanent device doesn’t have to be replaced and can’t be seen outside the body. The procedure is done under general anesthesia and takes about an hour. Patients commonly stay in the hospital overnight and leave the next day.

