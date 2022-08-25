Mon Commission: Mountaintop Beverage impact will be enormous locally, statewide for West Virginia

By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Seeing is believing.

And members of the Monongalia County Commission said Wednesday they believe people are going to be amazed when they see Mountaintop Beverage.

“Enormous” is the word Commission President Tom Bloom used to not only describe the size of the facility located in the expanded Morgantown Industrial Park, but the impact it will have locally and across the state.

“When people see this … You talk about Mylan, but when they see this they’re going to see the kind of business, the salaries they’re paying, the expansion and what it’s going to do for West Virginia’s economy,” he said. “It’s going to touch everything.”

The 300,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art aseptic manufacturing facility is expected to be online by the end of the year with an initial workforce of up to 250…

