Mixed-media artist Sara Golden exhibit to benefit library

The Inter-Mountain

Mixed-media artist Sara Golden will display ‘The Stream of Collective Consciousness Series,’ an exhibit of original art based upon a word-a-day in the form of greeting cards and prints, at the Upshur Country Public Library. (Submitted photo)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Acclaimed local artist Sara Golden will display “The Stream of Collective Consciousness Series”, an exhibit of original art based upon a word-a-day in the form of greeting cards and prints, at the Upshur Country Public Library today, starting at 10 a.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Several of the cards have inspired inscriptions.

Golden is donating 20 percent of earnings this week to the library.

Read the entire article

See more from The Inter-Mountain