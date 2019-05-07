Mixed-media artist Sara Golden exhibit to benefit library
The Inter-Mountain
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Acclaimed local artist Sara Golden will display “The Stream of Collective Consciousness Series”, an exhibit of original art based upon a word-a-day in the form of greeting cards and prints, at the Upshur Country Public Library today, starting at 10 a.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Several of the cards have inspired inscriptions.
Golden is donating 20 percent of earnings this week to the library.
