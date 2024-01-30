Mister Bee Potato Chips, Tudor’s Biscuit World collaborate on new Biscuit and Gravy potato chip offering

A portion of the sales to support Make-A-Wish ® West Virginia

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two iconic West Virginia brands — Mister Bee Potato Chips and Tudor’s Biscuit World — have joined forces to offer a new Biscuit and Gravy flavored potato chip. A portion of the sale of every chip bag (now in stores throughout the Mountain State) will support the work of Make-A-Wish ® West Virginia.

The new Mister Bee Biscuit and Gravy chips are available at the following retail outlets: Walmart

Kroger

Go-Mart

Par Mar Stores

Piggly Wiggly Stores

Walmart stores carrying the chips include those in Huntington, Barboursville, South Charleston, Hurricane, Cross Lanes, Nitro, Logan, Williamson, Mason, Ripley and Spencer.

“Our team at Mister Bee is always looking for new and innovative ways to tantalize the taste buds of our customers, and we found a great match in Tudor’s Biscuit World’s biscuit and gravy offering,” said Mary Anne Ketelsen, owner of Mister Bee Potato Chips. “The partnership we have built here is very special, and it also supports a very worthy cause in our communities.”

Tudor’s Marketing Manager, Elizabeth Epling said, “Our company operates in four states now but our heritage originated in Charleston, and we have a strong commitment to our loyal customers and our philanthropic partner – Make-A-Wish. There is no greater privilege than helping grant meaningful wishes for children who are fighting critical illnesses.”

Jo Beth Smith, who manages the Charleston office of Make-A-Wish supporting youth and families in 23 West Virginia southern counties, agreed. “This is a labor of love for everyone who is dedicated to this organization. These wishes help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illnesses. We are so grateful to Tudor’s Biscuit World and Mister Bee Potato Chips for helping us to make their dreams come true.”

Currently, the Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia chapter is one of the most active in the country, having fulfilled more than 21,000 wishes. The Mountain State offices of the 40-year-old organization are located in Charleston and Morgantown.

About Tudor’s Biscuit World®

Tudor’s Biscuit World is a West Virginia based restaurant franchise with locations also in Kentucky, Ohio, and Florida. Known for their famous homemade buttermilk biscuits, Tudor’s offers a variety of country breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. For more information, please visit www.tudorsbiscuitworld.com or call 304-722-0019.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia is a nonprofit organization that creates life changing wishes for children, ages 2 ½ to 18, with critical illnesses. Currently, the Make-A- Wish Greater PA and WV chapter is one of the most active in the country, having fulfilled nearly 20,000 wishes. For more information, please call Make-A-Wish at 800-676-9474 or visit https://wish.org/greaterpawv.

About Mister Bee Potato Chips

Founded in 1951 at Parkersburg, Mister Bee Potato Chips are the only potato chips made in West Virginia. Mister Bee manufactures a variety of popular flavored potato chips and snacks that are available at retail locations throughout the region. For more information, visit www.misterbee.com or call 304-428-6133.