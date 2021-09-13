Mister Bee Potato Chips in finals for ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’; Time to vote

WV Press Release Sharing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Mister Bee Potato Chips, the only potato chips made in West Virginia, is up for the coveted honor of ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’ in a contest that requires customer votes.

Voting starts today and continues through Oct. 3 (people can vote once a day) at

Vote here: https://wvliving.com/best-of-west-virginia-2021/#/gallery/297769863/?group=389999

Readers of the West Virginia Living magazine nominated candidates (companies and products) in 75 categories from July 26 to Aug. 8 and the top nominees, including Mister Bee, have moved to the final round. Winners will be announced in the magazine’s Winter issue.

“People vote for us every day at retail outlets, restaurants and in placing online orders,” said Mary Anne Ketelsen, president of Mister Bee Potato Chips. “We have worked hard to build our brand throughout the Mountain State and provide a variety of high quality, delicious snack chips. We appreciate the love our customers share with us, and we hope they will vote daily for Mister Bee chips as the best West Virginia made food product.”