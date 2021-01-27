Mister Bee Potato Chips being served to National Guard in nation’s capital

Release from Mister Bee Potato Chips:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Mary Anne Ketelsen, CEO of Mister Bee Potato Chips, responded to the call for help when the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro) sought donations to help fortify and support the National Guard troops based in Washington, D.C.

Mister Bee Potato Chips shipped 1,000 bags of assorted chips to USO-Metro the week of Jan. 17, and they are now being served to Guardsmen and women.

The West Virginia National Guard sent 500 soldiers and 7,000 National Guard troops remain in the nation’s capital.

Mister Bee Potato Chips and the Ketelsen family previously donated $100,000 to USO-Metro to support the needs of military personnel, Veterans and their families.