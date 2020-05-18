Mister Bee offers free shipping for Memorial Day on ‘Salute Our Veterans & Military Personnel’ chip online sales

West Virginia-based company will donate a portion of proceeds from every sale – May 18 to 29 – to USO

Release from Mr. Bee:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Mary Anne Ketelsen, chief executive officer of Mister Bee Potato Chips, in honor of Memorial Day, is offering free shipping from today through May 29 on its special five-ounce potato chip bags saluting Veterans, military personnel and their families.

Ketelsen pledged to donate 10 percent of the purchase price of the designated “Salute Our Veterans & Military Personnel” bags to USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. Six 5-ounce bags make up each box ($2.00 per bag for a total of $12.00). In addition, Mister Bee is offering all customers free shipping for the Memorial Day Veterans promotion, saving customers who order online an additional $10.00.

“May we all show our deep respect and appreciation for the women and men who have served our country and continue to serve our country as we unite as a nation at this challenging time,” said Ketelsen. “Mister Bee enjoys a loyal following on Facebook and social media, and our online sales are important to our company’s growth.”

Mister Bee Potato Chips Website Link for Online Sales: