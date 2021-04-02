Miss West Virginia Jr. High collects thousands of pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Cheyanne Buhrts’ heart is in helping others — no doubt about it.

A girl of many talents, that’s where her true passion lies, her platform as Miss West Virginia Junior High only helping open more opportunities for the Musselman Middle student to do as much as she possibly can.

With the national Miss Jr. High pageant lying months ahead, Buhrts has been collecting pop tabs in honor of the competition’s national platform, leading her to currently have 86,000 to benefit charity. The Ronald McDonald House collects pop tabs to recycle, the funds from that going back into the organization, which supports families with children fighting illnesses.

Buhrts started with a goal she thought was crazy, collecting enough pop tabs that they will need a suitcase of their own when she heads to Hershey, Pennsylvania, for the national pageant in July. With that goal well exceeded thanks to her own school, Buhrts is aiming for 100,000…

