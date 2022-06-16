Miss West Virginia exhibit focuses on sharing history of the sisterhood

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Surrounded by relics of Miss West Virginias past, sisters that hold the title of forever, current titleholder and soon-to-be forever Jaelyn Wratchford was overcome with emotion recently as she took in the newest exhibit at the Belle Boyd Museum.

“I cried seeing all of the forevers and all of the history of this organization. Being a part of a legacy and now contributing to that legacy, it’s, ‘Wow.’ It’s a lot,” Wratchford said.

As a tribute to Miss West Virginias in the past, the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting an exhibit in its ballroom space, featuring memorabilia from local, previously crowned queens that is on display for the month of June at the Belle Boyd Museum in Martinsburg. It is open for the public to view, and a room is prepared for the exhibit to have a permanent home.

Dresses, photos, Miss West Virginia 1956 Carolyn Miller’s Miss America arrival hat and Miss West Virginia Rebecca Porterfield Rose’s photo in TV Guide and more are on display in the museum…

