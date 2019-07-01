Miss West Virginia 2019 announced at first Martinsburg competition

By Emily Keefer, The Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — After a weekend of competing for the title of Miss West Virginia 2019, the winner was announced Saturday night at Airborne Event Center.

Torianne Graal took the 2019 Miss West Virginia crown home on Saturday night.

Over $21,000 was given in scholarships for the contestants.

Finalists included in the 2019 Miss West Virginia competition included: Marissa Bailey, 1st Runner Up; Alicia Mae Holloway, 2nd Runner Up; Krystian Leonard, 3rd Runner Up; and Emily Broughton, 4th Runner Up; Ashlynn Sparks and Haley Geiger. Elizabeth Lynch won the title of People’s Choice. …

