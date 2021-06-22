Mineral Wells, West Virginia, resident discusses $1M Babydog win

By Tyler Bennett, The Parkersburg news and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — As part of the first round of drawing for the state-wide “Do It For Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes, Mineral Wells resident Karen Foley left the state capital a whole lot richer, taking a giant check for $1 million back to Wood County on Sunday.

“I can’t describe the feeling, it still hasn’t sunk in. I know I won it, I still got taxes and all that stuff,” Foley said. “I don’t know exactly how much I am receiving as of yet. But as I said yesterday, whatever it is, it’s more than what I had when I went down there and I’m very grateful.”

Receiving her first vaccine shot in March and another one in April, Foley said she didn’t enter the drawing until after having a conversation with her father about applying for it a couple of weeks prior to the drawing.

After she applied, Foley said she didn’t think about the drawing until she received a call from the governor’s office last Friday informing her she won a prize and requesting her presence at Charleston on Sunday…

