Milton parade kicks off West Virginia Pumpkin Festival

By Sarah Ingram, The Herald-Dispatch

MILTON, W.Va. — Firetrucks, horses, a marching band and more made their way up and down Main Street Sunday as Milton hosted its annual parade, getting ready for the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival later this week.

The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival returns to Pumpkin Park Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 6-9, where visitors can take in demonstrations from local creators, listen to music and see all things pumpkin, along with much more. Sunday’s parade invited families to see the West Virginia Pumpkin Queen and other royalty, the Cabell Midland High School Marching Band, local organizations and more as children collected candy.

Brittany Bruce has been coming to the parade since she was a little girl, estimating it has been about 20 years now that she has seen the parade grow and more people come out to enjoy it. Her son Tate, 3, has seen the parade every year, and his favorite part is waving to the different floats and getting candy.

Brittany Bruce said her favorite part is seeing how many people come together to make the parade a family-friendly event, and she’s glad to have a nice outdoor activity for everyone…

