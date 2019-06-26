Milton floodwall gets funds from W.Va.

By Taylor Stuck, The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, W.Va.



Flooding in Milton on Sunday, March 2, 1997. File photo/The Herald-Dispatch

MILTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature appropriated $8 million in surplus state revenue to the Milton floodwall project during this week’s special session meetings.

The unanimously approved funding will go toward the 35% match the state and city must meet for the more than $100 million project along the Mud River. That project will be overseen by the Huntington District of the U.S. Corps of Engineers.

Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, who not only represents Milton but also lives there, said the project is near and dear to his heart. Along with support from the Cabell County delegation in both the House of Delegates and the Senate, the city of Milton, the Cabell County Commission and the Governor’s Office, Linville said they were able to secure the funds to bring the long-discussed project closer to reality. …

