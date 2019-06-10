Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival to be held June 21-23 in Parkersburg
By WAYNE TOWNER
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The 2019 Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival will feature three days of food, entertainment, vendors and other attractions June 21-23 at City Park in Parkersburg.
Admission is free all weekend with hours from 6-10 p.m. June 21, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 22 and noon-6 p.m. June 23.
Along with live music and other performances through the weekend, the festival will also feature a free children’s activity center and other activities. More information can be found at www.movmcf.org.
