Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival to be held June 21-23 in Parkersburg

By WAYNE TOWNER

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Big Possum Stringband will be featured at 019 Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival June 21-23 in Parkersburg. (Submitted photo)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The 2019 Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival will feature three days of food, entertainment, vendors and other attractions June 21-23 at City Park in Parkersburg.

Admission is free all weekend with hours from 6-10 p.m. June 21, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 22 and noon-6 p.m. June 23.

Along with live music and other performances through the weekend, the festival will also feature a free children’s activity center and other activities. More information can be found at www.movmcf.org.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel