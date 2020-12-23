Merry Christmas from the West Virginia Press Association

Related Posts
W.Va. Gov. Justice still guides billion-dollar business empire, even though he said he wouldn’t
By Ken Ward Jr., Charleston Gazette-Mail Editor’s Note: This article was produced in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting…
Delegate Roger Hanshaw elected as 58th Speaker of the House of Delegates
Release from the West Virginia House of Delegates: CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The House of Delegates today elected Delegate…
House passes bill requiring parental notification before minors get an abortion
By ANDREA LANNOM The Register-Herald CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill passed Tuesday by the West Virginia House would…
Marshall faculty award winners, retirees honored at meeting
Staff report The Herald-Dispatch HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — More than 500 years of service to Marshall University was recognized during…