By February 24, 2019

Mercer County, W.Va., landslide halts travel: Heavy rains wash mud down onto Route 112, closing the road

By EMILY D. COPPOLA

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUE FIELD, W.Va.  —

Route 112 in Mercer County is closed due to a massive landslide. Bluefield Daily Telegraph Photo by Eric DiNovo

that occurred as a result of heavy rainfall accumulations.

Aside from the considerable amount of earth displaced by the slide, a house, knocked off of its foundation, has slid down the hill. Instead of its original placement, it is now almost atop the railroad tracks.

A longtime resident of Ada Road, Bj Thompson, said, “I have never seen landslides on this road until last year.”

Jake Ruckman, of the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., confirmed that due to the mass amounts of precipitation, the ground is thoroughly saturated leaving the area susceptible to landslides.

Read the entire article at https://www.bdtonline.com/news/landslide-halts-travel-heavy-rains-wash-mud-down-onto-route/article_30282d52-37dd-11e9-a9c1-ef8403d81060.html

