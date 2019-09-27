Mercer County CVB wins Best Social Media award at W.Va. Conference on Tourism

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The Visit Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau won the award for Best Social Media at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism this week.

The Conference was held from September 23 through 25 at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, ending with the “Stars of Almost Heaven Awards.”

According to Jamie Null, Executive Director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau (MCVB) those eligible for the awards are any organization or business in W.Va. that contributed to the tourism industry.

“We had submitted an entry for the social media award,” Null said. “That award was to show how we use social media in our marketing plan overall.” …

