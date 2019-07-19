Medical marijuana zoning discussed in W.Va.

By Eric Hrin for Times West Virginian of Fairmont, W.Va.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Fairmont Planning Commission this week held a discussion on developing regulations for medical cannabis in the city.

Jamie Greene, chairman of the planning commission, said the conversation focused on how the commission should approach the zoning for medical cannabis dispensaries in the future.

Greene, who researched the matter, said one point that was brought up was the state’s stance on medical cannabis.

“The state is struggling with finding its footing on exactly how to proceed with medical cannabis generally,” Greene said. “So, there’s some issues that still need to be worked out at the state level.” …

