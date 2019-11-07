Media Alert: WVONGA fall meeting scheduled today, Friday in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Featuring a reputable lineup of industry experts, the West Virginia Oil & Natural Gas Association (WVONGA) will host its Fall Meeting Nov. 7-8, at Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place.

Topics include market updates, industry investment, workforce issues and the future of petrochemicals.

What: WVONGA Fall Meeting

When: Thursday, November 7, Noon–5 p.m.; Friday, November 8, 9 a.m.–Noon

Where: Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place

Media interested in attending the event or in interview opportunities should call (304) 610-0674.

To view the event agenda, visit www.wvonga.com.