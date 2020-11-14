Media Alert: West Virginia Health Care Association issue statement regarding bi-weekly testing of nursing home staff

Release from West Virginia Health Care Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Health Care Association CEO Martin J. Wright has issued the following statement regarding bi-weekly testing of nursing home staff:

Marty Wright

For the last nine months, our heroic nursing home caregivers have worked tirelessly to combat the COVID-19 virus. However, there continues to be a correlation between the ever-increasing levels of community spread and its impact on our long-term care facilities.

We have long held that early identification of the virus through increased testing is one of our greatest weapons in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Therefore, our long- term care providers are supportive of Governor Justice’s announcement regarding nursing home staff testing.

Aggressive testing provides the very best chance to identify and isolate asymptomatic individuals, and many of our long-term care providers have already voluntarily increased the frequency of staff testing. However, the unavailability of testing supplies has been a challenge. We are most appreciative of the commitment from the state to assist our providers in obtaining sufficient testing supplies to meet the new biweekly requirement.

While the promise of a vaccine brings hope, the threat of the virus remains strong. Today’s announcement adds yet another weapon to our arsenal in the fight against this terrible virus.

###

The West Virginia Health Care Association is West Virginia’s largest trade association representing nursing facilities and assisted living communities. The WVHCA is dedicated to helping maintain high standards of care for licensed long-term care facilities through leadership, education and advocacy. Its member facilities employ more than 15,000 people and care for around 10,000 West Virginians daily.