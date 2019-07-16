Media Alert: W.Va. Tourism Office available to help with media coverage of 2019 World Scout Jamboree

W.Va. to welcome more than 45,000 scouts, volunteers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The daily countdown is on until the official kick off of the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia’s beautiful New River Gorge region.

The West Virginia Tourism Office, in coordination with several other state agencies, is gearing up to welcome more than 45,000 scouts, troop leaders and volunteers from around the world to Almost Heaven, West Virginia.

Media interested in tourism-specific event information should contact Emily Hatfield, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, at Emily.N.Hatfield@wv.gov.

What: 2019 World Scout Jamboree

2019 World Scout Jamboree Where: The Summit Bechtel Reserve

The Summit Bechtel Reserve When: July 22-August 2, 2019

To access available photo and video assets, click here.



Throughout the week, the Tourism Office will be releasing a series of op-eds, press releases and educational videos to help generate excitement and prepare West Virginia residents for the incredible influx in visitation to our great state.

The Tourism Office will also be onsite for the duration of the World Scout Jamboree to welcome day visitors and share information with scouts on ways to extend their stay and explore Almost Heaven.