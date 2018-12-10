Media Alert: W.Va. Supreme Court Justice Jenkins to speak at Hurricane High School

HURRICANE, W.Va. – Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins will speak to students at Hurricane High School at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Justice Jenkins will talk about the West Virginia Constitution, state government, and the role of the judicial branch.

The media is invited to attend but must check in at the office and be escorted to the classroom of teacher Kimberly Maynard.

The school is located at 3350 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.