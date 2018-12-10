Media Alert: W.Va. Secretary of State Warner to kick-off ‘Wreaths Across America’ kick-off in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Secretary of State’s office has issued the following media alert:

WHAT: Wreaths Across America’s Statehouse ceremonies serve as a kickoff to a weeklong series of events designed to raise awareness and appreciation for the sacrifices of our nation’s veterans and their families. The ceremonies take place in most of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., and have a particular focus on family during the holidays.

Volunteers conduct the Statehouse ceremonies each year in their respective state capitols. Dignitaries and special guests are invited to speak in honor of our veterans and active military. The wreath-laying ceremonies are nonpolitical. All groups and members of the community are invited to attend.

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 10, 2018; ceremony begins at 12:00 Noon

WHERE: WV Veterans Memorial 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305; Located Outside Near the Culture Center

WHO: WV Secretary of State Mac Warner will be provide the keynote address. Secretary Warner is a West Point graduate who spent 23 years in the United States Army. He spent five years in Afghanistan. He retired at the rank of Lt. Colonel.

Other guest presenters will be WV State Senator Mike Romano, and Mark McMillion.

Clarksburg City Councilman Ryan Kennedy will serve as Master of the Ceremonies.

For more information about this event, please contact: Mike Queen (304) 368-6339, WV Secretary of State’s Office; or Shaun Jedju (304) 641-0072, WAA Statehouse Ceremony Coordinator, ShaunMJedju@hcwvcpa.org

MEDIA CONTACT FOR NATIONAL OFFICE: Amber Caron (207) 513-6457, acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to teaching younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms. Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, Wreaths Across America’s mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.