Media Alert: W.Va. Secretary of State, U.S. Attorney to address election meddling at 4:15 p.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In recognition of the month of October as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a press conference will be held at 4:15 p.m. today at the United States Federal Courthouse in Charleston to issue a public notice from the W.Va. Secretary of State’s Office that meddling with or attempting to hack into election systems will be taken very seriously.

Secretary of State Mac Warner and U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart will be present to take questions from the media.

The Federal Courthouse is located at 300 Virginia St. East, in Charleston.