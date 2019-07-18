Latest News:
Media Alert: U.S. Sen. Capito to participate in Yeager Runway 5 EMAS commissioning on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will join state and local leaders to deliver remarks on Friday, July 19, at a ceremony to celebrate the commissioning of the Yeager Airport Runway 5 EMAS.

Credentialed members of the media who would like to attend should email Press@capito.senate.gov to RSVP.

WHAT:         Senator Capito will participate in and deliver remarks at a ceremony to celebrate the commissioning of the Yeager Airport Runway 5 EMAS. 
WHEN:         Friday, July 19, 20191:00 p.m.  
WHERE:       Yeager Airport100 Airport RoadCharleston, WV 25311
