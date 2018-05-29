Media Alert: Sen. Manchin schedules stops in Parkersburg, Charleston

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, will make stops in Parkersburg and Charleston this week. Today, Manchin will visit the Bureau of Fiscal Service in Parkersburg and then deliver remarks at Parkersburg High School’s commencement ceremony that evening. Wednesday, he will attend the Kanawha Valley Senior Services Picnic.

TUESDAY, MAY 29

Manchin visits the Bureau of Fiscal Service

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: 320 Avery Street, Parkersburg

What: Senator Manchin will tour the Bureau of Fiscal Service.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Parkersburg High School, 2101 Dudley Ave., Parkersburg

What: Senator Manchin will deliver remarks at the Parkersburg High School Graduation Ceremony.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 30

Manchin attends the Kanawha Valley Senior Services Annual Picnic

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Tiskelwah Center, 600 Florida Street, Charleston

What: Senator Manchin will visit with seniors at the Kanawha Valley Senior Services Annual Picnic.