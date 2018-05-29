Media Alert: Sen. Manchin schedules stops in Parkersburg, Charleston
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, will make stops in Parkersburg and Charleston this week. Today, Manchin will visit the Bureau of Fiscal Service in Parkersburg and then deliver remarks at Parkersburg High School’s commencement ceremony that evening. Wednesday, he will attend the Kanawha Valley Senior Services Picnic.
TUESDAY, MAY 29
Manchin visits the Bureau of Fiscal Service
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: 320 Avery Street, Parkersburg
What: Senator Manchin will tour the Bureau of Fiscal Service.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Parkersburg High School, 2101 Dudley Ave., Parkersburg
What: Senator Manchin will deliver remarks at the Parkersburg High School Graduation Ceremony.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 30
Manchin attends the Kanawha Valley Senior Services Annual Picnic
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Tiskelwah Center, 600 Florida Street, Charleston
What: Senator Manchin will visit with seniors at the Kanawha Valley Senior Services Annual Picnic.