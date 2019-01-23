Media Alert: Sen. Capito speaking at WV Economic Development Council this morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – This morning, Wednesday, January 23, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) will address the West Virginia Economic Development Council Legislative Conference.
Members of the media who plan to attend should emailpress@capito.senate.gov. Please note that media are required to display current press credentials.
Wednesday, January 23
|WHAT:
|Senator Capito addresses the West Virginia Economic Development Council.
|WHERE:
|Embassy Suites
300 Court St., Ballroom
Charleston, WV 25301
|WHEN:
|9:15 – 9:45 a.m.