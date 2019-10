CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association is sharing a photo from today’s press conference for the grand opening of global technology company Infor’s new office in downtown Charleston.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and, from left, W.Va. Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin welcome global technology company Infor to Charleston. WV Press Photo/Don Smith