Media Alert: Photo from 2019 Women & Technology Conference
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association is sharing a photo from today’s 2019 Women & Technology Conference at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
Women & Technology Conference Set for Oct. 21st in Charleston
Information on the event:
Addressing the under-representation of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), while also encouraging women to excel in these fields is the driving pursuit of the 2019 Women & Technology Conference.
The event was today, Monday, Oct. 21, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Charleston.
The Women & Technology Conference featured women leaders, like Pam Murphy, Chief Operating Officer of Infor, Ann L. Chester, Director, Health Science & Technology Academy at WVU Health Sciences Center and Michelle Christian, Director of Rural Affairs for the U.S. Small Business Administration, offering real world experience and boots-on-the-ground strategies for growing in the tech economy, said Anne Barth, executive director of TechConnect West Virginia.
Topics included:
- Gallup Strengths-Based Leadership Overview
- Finding Your Voice & Taking the Lead
- Starting A Career in Tech – How We Did It
- Research Journeys of Women Scientists
- Meet the Makers, Iconic West Virginia Companies
Event presenters included:
- The Honorable Joe Manchin, U.S. Senate
- The Honorable Amy Shuler Goodwin, Mayor of Charleston
- Pam Murphy, Chief Operating Officer, Infor
- Skye Smith, Data Scientist, Terbium Labs
- Chelsie Cooper, Marshall University
- Beth Fanning, Business Analyst & Project Manager, CentralApp
- Jordan Castelloe, Lead Instructor, NewForce
- Natalie Roper, Executive Director, Generation West Virginia
- Alicia Dalton-Tingler, Lead for Grid Modernization / Technical Project Manager, Technology Development & Integration Center, NETL
- Lee Ann Haley, Chief of Staff, Laboratory Operations Center, NETL
- Heather Quedenfeld, Associate Director Coal, Technology Development & Integration Center, NETL
- Kylee Underwood, Physical Scientist / Technical Project Manager, Technology Development & Integration Center, NETL
- Katy Murphy, KeyLogic Communications Manager at NETL
- Ann L. Chester, Director, Health Science & Technology Academy, WVU Health Sciences Center
- Michelle Christian, Director of Rural Affairs, U.S. Small Business Administration
- Nancy Bruns, Co-Founder/CEO, J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works
- Lisa Allen, President & CEO, The Ziegenfelder Company
- Kim Mack, President, Cyclops Industries, Inc.
- Deedre Hayes, WV Manufacturing Extension Partnership
- Dr. Melanie Page, Associate Vice President for Creative and Scholarly Activities, WVU
- Dr. Maria Perez, West Virginia University
- Dr. Hanna Szczepanowska, West Virginia University
- Dr. Rosalynn Quinones, Marshall University
- Dr. Erica Harvey, Fairmont State University
- Dr. Jan Taylor, Science & Research Division, WV HEPC
“Women working in technology fields as well as those interested in pursuing, or migrating to, a technology-focused career are encouraged to attend the event,” said Barth. “In addition, anyone interested in exploring ways to bridge the tech gender gap and inspire future generations of girls to pursue STEM fields should also consider joining us.”
The 2019 Women & Technology Conference was hosted by TechConnect West Virginia and sponsored by: Marshall University, West Virginia Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Division of Science & Research/WV Higher Education Policy Commission, NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium, Suddenlink by Altice, West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust, West Virginia Regional Technology Park, The High Technology Foundation, KeyLogic, West Virginia University, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Allegheny Science & Technology, and the West Virginia Press Association.