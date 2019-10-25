Media Alert: Local students, businesses teaming up today to learn about manufacturing in W.Va.

Release from the West Virginia Manufacturers Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association Educational Fund (WVMAEF) will be teaching local students about manufacturing on Friday, Oct. 25, at BridgeValley Advanced Technology Center in South Charleston.

WVMAEF Director Monica Cross, who is presenting the Fund’s Explore the New Manufacturing Program to students all over West Virginia, said she is expecting more than 100 eighth grade students from three local schools to participate in Friday’s program.

“We know how important it is for students to get hands-on experience with real industries. That’s exactly what our Explore programs are all about – showing students how what they learn in the classroom can translate into a thriving career,” Cross said. “It’s also a great way for our local businesses to interact with students who could be part of their future workforce.”

The program will begin with presentations on manufacturing and then move into hands-on labs with representatives from local manufacturers. Participating schools are Poca Middle School, Winfield Middle School and Sissonville Middle School.

Local manufacturers taking part in Friday’s program are Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, DuPont and NGK Spark Plugs.

Media coverage is invited and encouraged. Interviews with participants or program staff are available on the day of the event.

WHAT: Explore the New Manufacturing Regional Education Academy

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., October 25, 2019

WHERE: BridgeValley Advanced Technology Center, 1201 Science Park Drive, South Charleston, W.Va.

Contact Monica Cross at (304) 612-4912 for additional information or to schedule interviews with campaign representatives and/or participants.

###

About the Program: Explore the New Manufacturing is offered by the WVMAEF in partnership with the West Virginia Manufacturers Association. Explore brings together tomorrow’s workforce with local and regional manufacturing companies to inform students of educational and career opportunities in the state’s manufacturing industry. For more information visit www.exploremfgwv.com.