Media Alert: Graphic available on WV General Revenue report for April

‘Financial Snapshot’ graphic new service to West Virginia newspapers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association will be providing state newspapers with “Financial Snapshot” graphics for West Virginia as a public service to residents.

The graphics, generated in conjunction with the West Virginia Senate Financial Committee, will offer insight on state finances and related information. Each graphic will have a link to more detailed information and/or reports. The graphics may relate to current news articles or provide a “stand-alone” viewpoint.

The graphics, created by WV Press graphic designer Brenda Pinnell, will be shared and distributed on Fridays for use the following day or week.

“This is another opportunity for newspapers in West Virginia to add value and serve the public,” said Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association. “We appreciate the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee’s efforts to make this happen. Hopefully, this will help keep residents informed. The graphics allow residents to see the facts and figures. ”

Smith thanked Senate Financial Committee staff members Chris Dewitte, Ben Agsten and Tammy Shamblin for assisting in the project, and Senator Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, for suggesting the project.

The first graphic, below, in the series addressed the General Revenue Report for April. Below the graphic is a link to the PDF of the entire report.

Full Report in PDF Form: General Revenue Collections April 2019

General Revenue Collections April 2019 – Chart from the PDF Report: