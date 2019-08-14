Media Alert: Gov. Justice to hold press event at 5 p.m. today at Wheeling University

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of Gov. Jim Justice has announced a press conference at 5 p.m. today at Wheeling University.

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice and leadership from Wheeling University.

WHAT: Press event to make an announcement regarding Wheeling University.

WHEN: TODAY, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 5 p.m.

WHERE: Wheeling University – Mount de Chantal Conservatory of Music Recital Hall, 316 Washington Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003