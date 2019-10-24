Media Alert: Gov. Justice to attend groundbreaking at I-79 Technology Park in Fairmont at 3 p.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The following media advisory has been issued by the Office of the Governor:

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Marion County Commissioners, representatives with the High Technology Foundation.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will be on hand for a ceremony to celebrate the groundbreaking of a major expansion to the High Technology Foundation’s I-79 Technology Park in Fairmont.

WHEN: Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Robert H. Mollohan Research Center

1000 Galliher Dr, Fairmont, WV 26554