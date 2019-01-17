Media Alert: Gov. Justice on speaker list for IOGA-WV Winter Meeting on Jan 23
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The 2019 Winter Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) will take place Jan. 22-23, 2019, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston.
Technical sessions by C&J Energy Services, Schlumberger Oilfield Services and SLS Land & Energy Development will be sponsored on Jan. 22. Highlights for Wed., Jan. 23, include:
9:00 a.m. Governor Jim Justice (Invited) Ballroom
9:20 a.m. IOGAWV Update
Brett Loflin, President, IOGAWV
9:30 a.m. The Greenbrier Clinic and the IOGAWV Summer Meeting
Dr. Jill Justice
9:40 a.m. Women’s Energy Network
Erin Magee, National President
Jackson Kelly PLLC
9:45 a.m. Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation
Rusty Hutson, CEO
10:05 a.m. US Methanol
- Michael Hager, CFO
10:25 a.m. Morning Coffee Break
10:45 a.m. Inconvenient Facts: How Rising Temperature and Increasing CO2
are Benefiting the Earth and Humanity
Gregory R. Wrightstone,
Author – “Inconvenient Facts”
11:10 a.m. Appalachian Basin Roundup 2019: Summary of Mergers and Acquisitions
and Permitting, Drilling, Completion, Production and EUR-1000 by State
Timothy S. Knoblock, President,
James Knoblock Petroleum Consultants
11:30 a.m. Break Foyer C-D
12:00 p.m. Membership Luncheon Ballroom
Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards
Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum
12:35 p.m U.S. Natural Gas Market Update Ballroom
Scott Potter, Managing Director,
RBN Energy
12:55 p.m. Pipeline Projects to Move Appalachian Gas Face Challenges to FERC
Certificate Process and Federal and State Permitting
Randy Rich, Partner, Pierce Atwood LLP
1:15 p.m. Appalachian Storage Hub Ballroom
Steven Hedrick, President & CEO, MATRIC
1:30 p.m. Congressman David McKinley(by video)
1:40 p.m. Power Generation in the Appalachian Basin
Curtis Wilkerson, Founder, Orion Strategies
2:00 p.m. Josh McCall, CFA
BP Energy Marketing and Trading
3:00 p.m. West Virginia Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch
3:20 p.m. West Virginia DEP Secretary Austin Caperton
3:40 p.m. Adjourn and Afternoon Coffee Break
This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event. To schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed above (or for questions for Gov. Justice), please contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 304.984.0308 or homesteadcommunications@frontier.com.