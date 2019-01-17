Latest News:
By January 17, 2019 Read More →

Media Alert: Gov. Justice on speaker list for IOGA-WV Winter Meeting on Jan 23

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The 2019 Winter Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) will take place Jan. 22-23, 2019, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston.

Technical sessions by C&J Energy Services, Schlumberger Oilfield Services and SLS Land & Energy Development will be sponsored on Jan. 22.  Highlights for Wed., Jan. 23, include:

 

9:00 a.m.                   Governor Jim Justice (Invited)                                           Ballroom

 

9:20 a.m.                   IOGAWV Update                                         

                                    Brett Loflin, President, IOGAWV

 

9:30 a.m.                   The Greenbrier Clinic and the IOGAWV Summer Meeting

Dr. Jill Justice

 

9:40 a.m.                   Women’s Energy Network

Erin Magee, National President

Jackson Kelly PLLC

 

9:45 a.m.                   Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation

                                    Rusty Hutson, CEO

 

10:05 a.m.                   US Methanol

  1. Michael Hager, CFO

 

10:25 a.m.                   Morning Coffee Break

                                   

10:45 a.m.                   Inconvenient Facts:  How Rising Temperature and Increasing CO

                                                      are Benefiting the Earth and Humanity

                                    Gregory R. Wrightstone,

Author – “Inconvenient Facts”

 

11:10 a.m.                   Appalachian Basin Roundup 2019: Summary of Mergers and Acquisitions

                                    and Permitting, Drilling, Completion, Production and EUR-1000 by State

Timothy S. Knoblock, President,

James Knoblock Petroleum Consultants

 

11:30 a.m.                   Break                                                                                     Foyer C-D

 

12:00 p.m.                   Membership Luncheon                                                        Ballroom

Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards

Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum

 

12:35 p.m                    U.S. Natural Gas Market Update                                       Ballroom

Scott Potter, Managing Director,

RBN Energy

 

12:55 p.m.                   Pipeline Projects to Move Appalachian Gas Face Challenges to FERC

                                    Certificate Process and Federal and State Permitting

Randy Rich, Partner, Pierce Atwood LLP

 

1:15 p.m.                   Appalachian Storage Hub                                                   Ballroom

Steven Hedrick, President & CEO, MATRIC

 

1:30 p.m.                   Congressman David McKinley(by video)

 

1:40 p.m.                   Power Generation in the Appalachian Basin

Curtis Wilkerson, Founder, Orion Strategies

 

2:00 p.m.                   Josh McCall, CFA

BP Energy Marketing and Trading

 

3:00 p.m.                   West Virginia Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch 

 

3:20 p.m.                   West Virginia DEP Secretary Austin Caperton

 

3:40 p.m.                   Adjourn and Afternoon Coffee Break

 

 

This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event.  To schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed above (or for questions for Gov. Justice), please contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 304.984.0308 or homesteadcommunications@frontier.com.

 

Posted in: Newspaper Industry News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.