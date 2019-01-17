Media Alert: Gov. Justice on speaker list for IOGA-WV Winter Meeting on Jan 23

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The 2019 Winter Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) will take place Jan. 22-23, 2019, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston.

Technical sessions by C&J Energy Services, Schlumberger Oilfield Services and SLS Land & Energy Development will be sponsored on Jan. 22. Highlights for Wed., Jan. 23, include:

9:00 a.m. Governor Jim Justice (Invited) Ballroom

9:20 a.m. IOGAWV Update

Brett Loflin, President, IOGAWV

9:30 a.m. The Greenbrier Clinic and the IOGAWV Summer Meeting

Dr. Jill Justice

9:40 a.m. Women’s Energy Network

Erin Magee, National President

Jackson Kelly PLLC

9:45 a.m. Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation

Rusty Hutson, CEO

10:05 a.m. US Methanol

Michael Hager, CFO

10:25 a.m. Morning Coffee Break

10:45 a.m. Inconvenient Facts: How Rising Temperature and Increasing CO 2

are Benefiting the Earth and Humanity

Gregory R. Wrightstone,

Author – “Inconvenient Facts”

11:10 a.m. Appalachian Basin Roundup 2019: Summary of Mergers and Acquisitions

and Permitting, Drilling, Completion, Production and EUR-1000 by State

Timothy S. Knoblock, President,

James Knoblock Petroleum Consultants

11:30 a.m. Break Foyer C-D

12:00 p.m. Membership Luncheon Ballroom

Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards

Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum

12:35 p.m U.S. Natural Gas Market Update Ballroom

Scott Potter, Managing Director,

RBN Energy

12:55 p.m. Pipeline Projects to Move Appalachian Gas Face Challenges to FERC

Certificate Process and Federal and State Permitting

Randy Rich, Partner, Pierce Atwood LLP

1:15 p.m. Appalachian Storage Hub Ballroom

Steven Hedrick, President & CEO, MATRIC

1:30 p.m. Congressman David McKinley(by video)

1:40 p.m. Power Generation in the Appalachian Basin

Curtis Wilkerson, Founder, Orion Strategies

2:00 p.m. Josh McCall, CFA

BP Energy Marketing and Trading

3:00 p.m. West Virginia Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch

3:20 p.m. West Virginia DEP Secretary Austin Caperton

3:40 p.m. Adjourn and Afternoon Coffee Break

This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event. To schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed above (or for questions for Gov. Justice), please contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 304.984.0308 or homesteadcommunications@frontier.com.