Media Advisory: YWCA Charleston celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting for new Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion 

Ribbon cutting ceremony today at 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — YWCA Charleston, a leading advocate for social justice and equality in the Charleston community, is thrilled to announce the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 16, at 12:30 PM at the YWCA Charleston’s new Center, located at 412 Elizabeth Street on Charleston’s East End. Community leaders, stakeholders, and YWCA Charleston supporters are expected to attend this momentous occasion.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the YWCA Charleston Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion in Charleston, WV, as a significant step toward fostering a community where every individual is not only welcomed but celebrated,” says YWCA Charleston CEO, Jennifer Goddard, “This transformative space will serve as a beacon of hope, education, and collaboration, reflecting our unwavering commitment to dismantling systemic barriers and advancing social justice. Together, we aspire to create a more equitable and inclusive future for all, where diversity is not just acknowledged but embraced as our greatest strength.”

About the Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion:

The YWCA Center for Racial Equity & Inclusion strives to be a diverse, inclusive, and equitable place where people of all identities and backgrounds experience a sense of belonging. It will house the growing YWCA Charleston Racial Equity & Inclusion program, which aims to increase cultural education and empathy and empower leaders with the tools to advance positive social change across Kanawha, Boone and Clay counties. All YWCA Charleston programs, except Racial Equity and Inclusion, have their own brick-and-mortar establishment. The YWCA Charleston Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion will be the first of its kind in the City of Charleston, Kanawha County, and possibly the State of West Virginia.

Key features of the center include:

• Professional Development & Welcoming Communities: The YWCA Charleston’s Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion will provide programming that creates safe and brave spaces where truth and storytelling, uncomfortable conversations, and healing can happen for all people, in support of racial equity and inclusion initiatives. Specific initiatives will raise awareness and develop actions via speakers, seminars, and anti-racist training on topics that introduce equitable and inclusive strategies for corporations, organizations, educational, political, and religious institutions at all levels for people at all levels.

• Programming for Adults & Youth: The YWCA Charleston’s Center for Racial Equity & Inclusion will provide support structures to create an equitable sense of belonging for all children in the community. Children’s education will be supported through fun and engaging activities that may include: hands-on art activities, read-aloud days, crafts, STEAM events, and more. Community members will have full access to our Center’s library, where there will be a wide range of books for adults and children that meet individuals where they are and help support self-education and promote healthy conversations around anti-racist topics.

• Community Engagement: To fully engage with the community, the YWCA Charleston’s Center for Racial Equity & Inclusion will collaborate with individuals and community partners that include but are not limited to, other anti-racist partners and initiatives, minority women business owners, and other local entities to meet all community members’ culturally-relevant needs provide resources and support, share information, and foster advocacy, regardless of race or level of anti-racist knowledge, towards achieving YWCA Charleston’s mission of “eliminating racism.”

The Vision and Mission of the REI Program:

The YWCA Charleston’s Racial Equity & Inclusion program is committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment where every individual is valued, respected, and empowered. The REI program is designed to create a culture that celebrates differences, ensures fairness, and promotes collaboration among all members of our community. By embracing diversity, striving for equity, and fostering inclusion, we can collectively create conditions where all individuals can thrive and contribute their best.

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Details:

• Date: Thursday, November 16

• Time: 12:30 – 2:30 PM

• Location: 412 Elizabeth Street, Charleston, W.Va.

• Available for Interview:

• Leah Glover, President, YWCA Charleston Board of Directors

• Jennifer Goddard, CEO, YWCA Charleston

• Shante Ellis, Program Director, YWCA Charleston Center for Racial Equity & Inclusion

Join us in celebrating this significant milestone as we continue our commitment to the fight for racial equity and inclusion. Attendees can look forward to a brief program, a tour of the Center, and refreshments.

*Note – Elizabeth Street will be closed from Washington to Jackson from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Street parking is encouraged.

For more information about YWCA Charleston, the Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion, or to RSVP for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, please contact Laura Tolley, Director of Marketing & Development at [email protected] or 304-340-3557.

About YWCA Charleston:

YWCA Charleston has been a steadfast advocate for social justice and equality since 1912. The organization is dedicated to empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. The opening of the Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion is another step in their ongoing commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable community.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Jennifer Goddard at [email protected] or 304.989.0074.