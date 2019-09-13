Media Advisory: WVU to host WVSSAC-MVB Bank Opioid Awareness Summit
WHAT: WVSSAC-MVB Bank Opioid Awareness Summit
WHO:
- West Virginia University
- West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission
- MVB Bank
- West Virginia Governor’s Office
- West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
- Marshall University
More than 8,000 high school students are expected to attend the summit with another 140,000 middle school and high school students given the opportunity to watch via live stream.
Gov. Jim Justice will deliver a welcome message. WVU President E. Gordon Gee will also give remarks.
Speakers will include: Chris Herren, Rhonda Sciortino and Shaun Derik.
WHEN and WHERE:
- Tuesday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., WVU Coliseum, Morgantown
(Media will be directed to parking on-site. Professional credentials/identification will be required for Coliseum floor access.)
NOTES: The WVSSAC-MVB Bank Opioid Awareness Summit is the kick-off event for a three- to five-year Game Changer Initiative designed to help combat the state’s growing opioid epidemic. A second summit event is planned Wednesday, Sept. 18, 11 am. to 1 p.m., at the Marshall University Cam Henderson Center, Huntington.
CONTACT: Joe Boczek, 304.288.5924
