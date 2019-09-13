Media Advisory: WVU to host WVSSAC-MVB Bank Opioid Awareness Summit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: WVSSAC-MVB Bank Opioid Awareness Summit

WHO:

West Virginia University

West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission

MVB Bank

West Virginia Governor’s Office

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

Marshall University

More than 8,000 high school students are expected to attend the summit with another 140,000 middle school and high school students given the opportunity to watch via live stream.

Gov. Jim Justice will deliver a welcome message. WVU President E. Gordon Gee will also give remarks.

Speakers will include: Chris Herren, Rhonda Sciortino and Shaun Derik.

WHEN and WHERE:

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., WVU Coliseum, Morgantown

(Media will be directed to parking on-site. Professional credentials/identification will be required for Coliseum floor access.)

NOTES: The WVSSAC-MVB Bank Opioid Awareness Summit is the kick-off event for a three- to five-year Game Changer Initiative designed to help combat the state’s growing opioid epidemic. A second summit event is planned Wednesday, Sept. 18, 11 am. to 1 p.m., at the Marshall University Cam Henderson Center, Huntington.

CONTACT: Joe Boczek, 304.288.5924

