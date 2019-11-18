Media Advisory: WVU School of Public Health and statewide partners to host opioid policy and research symposium on Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU School of Public Health has issued the following media advisory on the WV Policy and Research Engagement Symposium.

WHAT: “WV Policy and Research Engagement Symposium,” an opportunity for researchers and state decision-makers to connect, identify challenges and craft an action plan to bring evidence-based opioid policy to West Virginia

WHO:

West Virginia policy administrators, legislators and researchers

Keynote speakers: Dr. Catherine C. Slemp, commissioner and state health officer, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Susan Kennedy, senior manager, Academy Health, and program director, State-University Partnership Learning Network



WHEN:

Tuesday, Nov 19, 9 a.m. to approx. 7:45 p.m.*

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m. to noon

*Best film opportunity: Lunch with keynote speaker Catherine Slemp, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19

WHERE: Stonewall Resort, 940 Resort Drive, Roanoke

NOTES:

Read the full agenda and speaker lineup.

The goal of the WV Policy and Research Engagement Symposium is to bring together high-level policy administrators, state legislators and researchers with an active role in alleviating West Virginia’s opioid crisis, with the intent to strengthen collaborative relationships that will drive evidence-based policy.

Read more about the symposium and register.

Sponsored by WVU School of Public Health, WV School of Osteopathic Medicine, Marshall University, The Health Plan and The Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation