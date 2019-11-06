MEDIA ADVISORY: WVU offers free oral healthcare for veterans on Nov. 8

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University School of Dentistry has released the following media advisory:

WHO: West Virginia University School of Dentistry and Center for Veteran, Military and Family Programs

WHAT: Free oral healthcare screenings and exams for veterans

WHERE: WVU Dental student clinic, Health Sciences Center North

WHEN: Friday (Nov. 8), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NOTES: At least 30 veterans are scheduled to receive free oral healthcare at the WVU School of Dentistry student clinic. Dental and dental hygiene students, working under the direct supervision of faculty dentists and hygienists, can provide dental screenings, x-rays as necessary, cleaning, simple fillings and other urgent care needs. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, dental care coverage for veterans can depend on a number of factors including military service history, the veteran’s current health and living situation. A number still lack insurance or funds for oral healthcare. It has been established that poor oral health can contribute to poor overall health, including diabetes and heart disease. Improving the oral health of a person positively influences overall health, and can boost a person’s self-esteem and well-being.

From WVU Today:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As Veterans Day approaches, two West Virginia University groups are working together to bring free oral healthcare to veterans and active National Guard and reserve members.

The Center for Veteran, Military and Family Programs and School of Dentistry will welcome qualified patients to the dental school Friday, Nov. 8.

Appointments are required. To inquire about openings, call 304-293-6208.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, dental care coverage for veterans can depend on a number of factors including military service history, the veteran's current health and living situation.

Additionally, there are a number of classes of coverage for eligible veterans with some limiting the care that is paid for through insurance.

A lack of insurance or the funds to pay out-of-pocket leaves many veterans unable to receive dental care and treatment.

Dental and dental hygiene students, working under the direct supervision of our faculty dentists, will begin treating veterans at 9 a.m. at the School of Dentistry. For directions, refer to the google map on our WVU Dental locations page.

Veterans can receive a comprehensive examination, x-rays, a cleaning and treatment of any active disease in the mouth, to include fillings and extractions. Any additional dental care that cannot be provided to the veteran on the 8th will be scheduled for follow up care at the school.

The cost of care for one veteran is estimated to be $250.

With a large population of veterans, the dental school is proud to be able to offer this service. If you are interested in contributing to our veterans oral healthcare fund, you can do so by clicking our Give site. Donors should enter Fund 2U201 when specifying the designation of gift.

A generous donor will match all donations up to a total of $15,000, essentially doubling incoming gifts.

Your support will go a long way in allowing the dental school to care for those most vulnerable in our community. Additional funds will be needed to cover any follow-up care a veteran may need after November 8, so any donation is welcome towards continued care.

It has been established that poor oral health can contribute to poor overall health, including diabetes and heart disease. Improving the oral health of a person positively influences overall health, and can boost a person's self-esteem and well-being.