Media Advisory: WVU College of Law to host launch event for Center for Consumer Law and Education

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU College of Law is hosting a launch of the Center for Consumer Law and Education on Nov. 28.

Media interested in attending the CCLE launch should RSVP James Jolly at james.jolly@mail.wvu.edu or 304.293.7439.

WHAT: Launch of the Center for Consumer Law and Education

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 28

WHERE: Event Hall, WVU College of Law, 101 Law School Drive, Morgantown

The core mission of the Center for Consumer Law and Education is to serve as a principal consumer, law, policy, education and support resource in West Virginia and nationally. CCLE is a joint effort between Marshall University and the West Virginia University College of Law.

CCLE’s purpose is to:

Educate consumers through outreach efforts focused on financial literacy and dissemination of consumer resource materials to the public.

Develop original scholarship and research to address emerging issues in consumer law and policy.

Educate students through experiential learning opportunities.

Help with the coordination of efforts, resources, and education of other interested partners in West Virginia and nationally.

For more information, contact, James Jolly, College of Law

304.293.7439; james.jolly@ mail.wvu.edu