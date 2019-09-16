Media Advisory: WVU College of Law hosting climate change public health workshop on Sept. 21

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University College of Law has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: Climate Change and Public Health: Addressing the Growing Crisis

WHEN: Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: West Virginia University College of Law Event Hall

WHO: Keynote speaker is Bernard Goldstein, University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health. WVU speakers are professors Robert Duval of the School of Public Health and Nicolas Zegre of the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.

Other presenters include Lise Van Susteren, practicing general and forensic psychiatrist; Susan Clayton, professor of psychology, College of Wooster; Daniel Barnett, Johns Hopkins, Bloomberg School of Public Health; Chelsea Gridley-Smith, National Association of County and City Health Officials; Luann Brink, Allegheny County (Pennsylvania) Health Department; Ned Ketyer, Southwest Pennsylvania Environmental Health Project; Ashley Ward, Duke University Nicholas School of the Environment; and Shana Udvardy, Union of Concerned Scientists.

The conference is free and open to the public. The free registration includes a buffet luncheon.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that climate change is producing serious public health impacts and needs to be addressed as a public health crisis,” said James Van Nostrand, director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development. “This conference will examine the impacts that we are currently experiencing, as well as steps that will be necessary in the future to address the growing threat.”